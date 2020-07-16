Menu

Health

Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 1:07 pm
Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide a live update Thursday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The media availability will be streamed live in this story post.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported an additional 82 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the disease.

Read more: Alberta confirms 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, no new deaths

During her last in-person update on Tuesday afternoon, Hinshaw voiced concerns about the spike in cases in younger people in the province.

Of 780 new COVID-19 cases identified in the past two weeks, Hinshaw said 57 per cent were in people under the age of 40.

“Of these, 30 per cent have not yet been linked to any known source,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 can spread quickly and cases can rise rapidly if we don’t all do our part. The best way to defeat the virus has not changed — stay two metres apart when you can and wear a mask when you can’t. Wash or sanitize your hands. Stay home if you are sick and get tested. It’s also critical to respect the limits for cohorts.”

Read more: Spike in Alberta COVID-19 cases in younger people cause for concern: Hinshaw

Currently, cohorts are made up of a maximum of 15 people outside of your household for family members and friends. Groups of up to 50 people are allowed for sports cohorts and performers, which are cast members and crew, Hinshaw explained.

“It is also important to remember that sports cohorts of up to 50 people should not interact with other cohorts.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 8,994 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 704 of which were active. There were 64 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19, seven of whom were in intensive care.

