Canada

Russian hackers target Canada, U.S., and U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccine research: intelligence agency

By Andrew Russell Global News
Coronavirus: Dr. Njoo ‘encouraged’ by start of Canadian COVID-19 vaccine trials, but urges patience
Canadian trials have just begun for a prospective coronavirus vaccine, something that Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Howard Njoo said he was "encouraged" by but urged Canadians to consider 2021 as a realistic timeline for the deployment of any effective COVID-19 vaccine.

A Russian hacking group is targeting coronavirus vaccine research in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., according to a joint statement from the three countries’ cybersecurity agencies.

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) said in a statement Thursday that the group APT29 — also known as Cozy Bear and The Dukes — is behind the malicious activity and “almost certainly operates as part of Russian intelligence services.”

“These malicious cyber activities were very likely undertaken to steal information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines and serve to hinder response efforts at a time when health-care experts and medical researchers need every available resource to help fight the pandemic,” the statement said.

The CSE said the threat assessment is “supported” by the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).

More to come.

