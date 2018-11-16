World
November 16, 2018 7:08 pm

U.S. government agencies hit by ‘spear phishing’ attempts by suspected Russian hackers

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Conway says White House ‘complying’ with Russia probe, hoping it will ‘wind down soon’

A A

WASHINGTON – U.S. cybersecurity experts say hackers impersonating a State Department official have targeted U.S. government agencies, businesses and think tanks in an attack that bears similarity to past campaigns linked to Russia.

READ MORE: Russian charged with attempting to interfere in 2018 U.S. midterm elections

The “spear phishing” attempts began on Wednesday, sending email messages purported to come from a department public affairs official.

Cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike and FireEye both said they were still working to attribute the attack. But it was consistent with past hacking campaigns by Cozy Bear, or APT29, a Russian group believed to be associated with Russian intelligence and linked to hacking ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

WATCH: Meet the Canadian on the front-lines of a growing cyberwar

A State Department official said there was no intrusion into the agency’s servers or networks. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
cybsersecurity
Russia
Russia hacking
Russian election meddling
Russian Hackers
Russian hacking
Russian hacking attempts
russian troll farm
Russian Trolls
spear phishing
spearphishing
State Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News