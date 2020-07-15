Passengers on 31 flights in Canada may have been exposed to COVID-19 in July

There have been 17 international flights and 14 domestic flights in July that have been flagged by the Canadian government for possible exposure to the virus.
Passengers near the affected rows are considered close contact and may be at risk of exposure, the government said on its website.
Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days and monitor symptoms. Passengers are also advised to contact their primary care provider if they’re concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms.
The July flights include:
Domestic flights
July 9
Air Canada flight AC988, from Montreal to Ottawa
July 8
Air Canada flight AC311, from Montreal to Vancouver
July 7
Air Canada flight AC169, from Toronto to Edmonton
July 6
WestJet flight WJA296, from Calgary to Regina
July 5
Air Canada flight AC428, from Toronto to Montreal
Air Canada flight AC224, from Vancouver to Calgary
Air Canada flight AC422, from Toronto to Montreal
WestJet flight WJA3312, from Kelowna to Edmonton
July 4
Air Canada flight AC0407, from Montreal to Toronto
Air Canada flight AC7947, from Toronto to Regina
July 3
WestJet flight WS669, from Toronto to Calgary
July 2
Air Canada flight AC425, from Montreal to Toronto
July 1
Air Canada flight AC425, from Montreal to Toronto
International flights
July 9
Air Canada flight AC879, from Zurich to Toronto
United Airlines flight UA4958, from Washington to Toronto
July 7
American Airlines flight AA1638, from Charlotte to Toronto
United Airlines flight UA375, from San Francisco to Vancouver
WestJet flight WJA6357, from Minneapolis to Calgary
July 6
American Airlines flight AA2942, from Charlotte to Toronto
American Airlines flight AA1270, from Dallas to Vancouver
Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 500, from Addis Ababa to Toronto
Qatar Airlines flight 763, from Qatar to Montreal
WestJet flight WJA1511, from Los Angeles to Calgary
July 5
Air Canada flight AC1231, from Cancun to Toronto
Pakistan International Airlines flight PIA783, from Lahore to Toronto
July 3
Air Canada flight AC911, from Fort Lauderdale to Toronto
Pakistan International Airlines flight PK0781, from Islamabad to Toronto
Qatar Airways flight QR763, from Doha to Montreal
July 2
Air France flight AF342, from Paris to Montreal
American Airlines AA5700, from Charlotte to Toronto
The information on the federal’s government’s page says it is not entirely exhaustive and it is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites.
The website is updated once a day and doesn’t include information from flights before June 25.
WestJet told Global News in an email Wednesday the company is aware of the COVID-19 exposures on its aircraft and has taken a “layered approach to our safety measures which the risk of COVID-19 is mitigated.”
The company also stated it notifies crew members if they were on exposed flights. It is up to the public health authority to notify passengers if they are at risk of exposure, the company added.
West Jet has a blog with updated information about flights that may have been exposed to the virus.
Air Canada did not respond before the time of publication.
Passengers travelling by plane to, from or within Canada have to have their temperature checked before boarding a flight in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The federal government still emphasizes that all non-essential travel outside of Canada must be avoided.
They’ve made it clear on their website that people deciding to travel during the pandemic could not only put themselves and others at risk for being infected with COVID-19, it could also result in them becoming stranded.View link »
