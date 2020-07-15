Menu

New coronavirus exposures reported on 4 B.C. flights, 3 of them headed to Alberta

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 9:25 pm
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has identified four new flights with potential coronavirus exposures.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) has flagged four new flights for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The BC CDC recommends passengers on the affected flights self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

Cases have been identified on the following flights:

  • July 2: West Jet flight 460 – Kelowna to Calgary
  • July 5: Korean Air flight 071 – Incheon to Vancouver
  • July 5: West Jet flight 186 – Vancouver to Edmonton
  • July 5: West Jet flight 3312 – Kelowna to Edmonton
Under the Quarantine Act, anyone arriving in British Columbia from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days upon arrival and submit a self-isolation plan.

