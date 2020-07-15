New coronavirus exposures reported on 4 B.C. flights, 3 of them headed to Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) has flagged four new flights for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The BC CDC recommends passengers on the affected flights self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

Cases have been identified on the following flights:

July 2: West Jet flight 460 – Kelowna to Calgary

July 5: Korean Air flight 071 – Incheon to Vancouver

July 5: West Jet flight 186 – Vancouver to Edmonton

July 5: West Jet flight 3312 – Kelowna to Edmonton

Under the Quarantine Act, anyone arriving in British Columbia from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days upon arrival and submit a self-isolation plan.

