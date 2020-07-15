New coronavirus exposures reported on 4 B.C. flights, 3 of them headed to Alberta

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) has flagged four new flights for possible exposure to COVID-19.
The BC CDC recommends passengers on the affected flights self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.
Cases have been identified on the following flights:
- July 2: West Jet flight 460 – Kelowna to Calgary
- July 5: Korean Air flight 071 – Incheon to Vancouver
- July 5: West Jet flight 186 – Vancouver to Edmonton
- July 5: West Jet flight 3312 – Kelowna to Edmonton
Under the Quarantine Act, anyone arriving in British Columbia from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days upon arrival and submit a self-isolation plan.
