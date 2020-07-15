Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Health officials say the case involves a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in Zone 1, or Moncton.

Read more: New Brunswick reports single new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday

The worker has been self-isolating.

“Self-isolation continues to be a very important public health measure as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“Following self-isolation protocols significantly reduces the risk to the public and helps prevent outbreaks.”

Maritime Midway operator to screen attendees at upcoming Fredericton set-up
Maritime Midway operator to screen attendees at upcoming Fredericton set-up

Three cases are considered active.

There are now 168 people in the province who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 163 people confirmed to have recovered and two people have died from the disease.

At this time, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

Read more: Atlantic premiers not ready to lift travel restrictions on rest of Canada

As a result of the new case, there are now two active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

