New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Health officials say the case involves a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in Zone 1, or Moncton.

The worker has been self-isolating.

“Self-isolation continues to be a very important public health measure as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“Following self-isolation protocols significantly reduces the risk to the public and helps prevent outbreaks.” Tweet This

1:59 Maritime Midway operator to screen attendees at upcoming Fredericton set-up Maritime Midway operator to screen attendees at upcoming Fredericton set-up

Three cases are considered active.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 168 people in the province who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 163 people confirmed to have recovered and two people have died from the disease.

At this time, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

Read more: Atlantic premiers not ready to lift travel restrictions on rest of Canada

As a result of the new case, there are now two active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement