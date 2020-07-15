New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
Health officials say the case involves a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in Zone 1, or Moncton.
The worker has been self-isolating.
“Self-isolation continues to be a very important public health measure as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.
“Following self-isolation protocols significantly reduces the risk to the public and helps prevent outbreaks.”
Three cases are considered active.
There are now 168 people in the province who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
There are 163 people confirmed to have recovered and two people have died from the disease.
At this time, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.
The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.
The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.View link »
