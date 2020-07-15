Quebec office buildings can gradually reopen with coronavirus measures in place starting Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is allowing a gradual return to the office for employees who work in private-sector businesses starting Saturday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced the measure on Wednesday, saying employers and workers had shown their resilience and ability to adapt to changing circumstances over the past few months.

Workplaces will be allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity beginning this weekend after public health authorities gave the green light, according to Boulet.

“I wish to say right off the bat, this is the maximum,” Boulet said, referring to the cap.

Businesses should continue to favour a work-from-home policy when possible, he added.

“Telework is still strongly recommended for activities that can be carried out at a distance,” said Boulet.

As part of the plan, workers are still required to follow public health guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. This includes maintaining a two-metre distance from others.

Masks will also be mandatory in all common areas in offices, including kitchens and elevators.

Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the Montreal region, says the gradual re-entry of office workers will help revitalize the city’s struggling downtown sector.

Quebec recorded 129 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for a total of 56,859 since the health crisis first began.

Authorities say three more deaths were recorded from the previous day. The province’s death toll stands at 5,636.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped by 10 to 285. Of those patients, 20 people are in intensive care.

— With files from the Canadian Press

