Coronavirus: Quebec ombudsman backs mandatory masks as petition calls on province to cancel rule

Quebec’s decision to make masks obligatory in indoor public spaces to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus is reasonable, according to the province’s ombudsman.

After receiving a “high volume of requests” about the measure, the office issued a statement on Tuesday in support of the requirement.

“The Quebec ombudsman encourages mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces because the purpose of this measure is to better protect the health and safety of citizens during this health crisis,” the office said.

Earlier this week, Premier François Legault announced masks will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces beginning Saturday. Under the plan, all Quebecers over the age of 12 will have to wear a mask, but there are exemptions for people with specific medical issues.

The decision comes as municipalities and cities across the province have vowed to make the face coverings mandatory to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Quebec has been hit hardest by the pandemic, with more than 56,000 cases and 5,600 deaths since the crisis first began in March. It leads the country in infections and fatalities.

The mandatory masks measure has been met with mixed reaction. An online petition against the new regulation has been quickly gaining steam since Legault’s announcement on Monday.

The authors of the petition are calling on the premier to retract the measure, saying public health authorities and the government have contradicted themselves over the effectiveness of masks. They also claim “masks turn out to be vectors of the virus transmission because their use is often incorrect.”

The petition against obligatory masks has garnered more than 57,000 signatures since it was launched on Monday.

Legault, for his part, has said making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces will help prevent a surge in infections as the province reopens.

“It’s easier to wear a mask than to return to being confined,” Legault said.

