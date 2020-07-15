Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Quebec ombudsman backs mandatory masks as petition calls on province to cancel rule

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 10:17 am
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec’s decision to make masks obligatory in indoor public spaces to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus is reasonable, according to the province’s ombudsman.

After receiving a “high volume of requests” about the measure, the office issued a statement on Tuesday in support of the requirement.

“The Quebec ombudsman encourages mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces because the purpose of this measure is to better protect the health and safety of citizens during this health crisis,” the office said.

Earlier this week, Premier François Legault announced masks will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces beginning Saturday. Under the plan, all Quebecers over the age of 12 will have to wear a mask, but there are exemptions for people with specific medical issues.

READ MORE: Quebec makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces starting July 18

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The decision comes as municipalities and cities across the province have vowed to make the face coverings mandatory to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has been hit hardest by the pandemic, with more than 56,000 cases and 5,600 deaths since the crisis first began in March. It leads the country in infections and fatalities.

Trending Stories

The mandatory masks measure has been met with mixed reaction. An online petition against the new regulation has been quickly gaining steam since Legault’s announcement on Monday.

The authors of the petition are calling on the premier to retract the measure, saying public health authorities and the government have contradicted themselves over the effectiveness of masks. They also claim “masks turn out to be vectors of the virus transmission because their use is often incorrect.”

READ MORE: Montrealers line up for coronavirus testing as bars remain source of concern in Quebec

The petition against obligatory masks has garnered more than 57,000 signatures since it was launched on Monday.

Legault, for his part, has said making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces will help prevent a surge in infections as the province reopens.

“It’s easier to wear a mask than to return to being confined,” Legault said.

Coronavirus: Many Canadians proceeding with caution amid COVID-19 pandemic, exclusive Ipsos poll shows
Coronavirus: Many Canadians proceeding with caution amid COVID-19 pandemic, exclusive Ipsos poll shows

With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec coronavirusQuebec OmbudsmanQuebec Masks
Flyers
More weekly flyers