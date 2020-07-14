Police launch Saskatoon’s 6th homicide investigation of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death this past weekend has turned into Saskatoon’s sixth homicide investigation of 2020.

Officers with the Saskatoon Police Service were called to a report of a deceased woman in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on the afternoon of July 11.

Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase, 19, was confirmed dead at the scene, according to a press release.

Based on the results of an autopsy and further investigation by the major crime section, police said on Tuesday that the death is now considered a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

