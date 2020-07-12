Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police find woman dead in vehicle, deem death suspicious

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 12:11 pm
Saskatoon police found a 19-year-old-woman dead in a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon police found a 19-year-old-woman dead in a vehicle on Saturday afternoon. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are calling a death suspicious after finding a 19-year-old woman in a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating city’s fifth homicide of 2020

Police say at 3:34 p.m., they were called to an apartment building in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive. Arriving officers found the woman and confirmed that she was dead.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy for the cause of death has been ordered.

Read more: Woman’s shooting death Saskatoon’s fourth homicide of 2020

There is no additional information at this time. More will be provided once any family members are notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

