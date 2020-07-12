Saskatoon police find woman dead in vehicle, deem death suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are calling a death suspicious after finding a 19-year-old woman in a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at 3:34 p.m., they were called to an apartment building in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive. Arriving officers found the woman and confirmed that she was dead.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy for the cause of death has been ordered.

There is no additional information at this time. More will be provided once any family members are notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.