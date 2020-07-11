Police, firefighters intervene after Saskatoon man spends more than 3 hours running on rooftops

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday evening a 34-year-old man ran across two townhouse building rooftops for over three hours before being brought down by the Saskatoon Fire Department in their aerial bucket.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Stensrud Road in Saskatoon’s Willowgrove neighbourhood.

Police were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. after neighbours heard the banging on their roofs as the man sprinted between neighbouring townhouses, leaping between the gap.

SPS crisis negotiators attempted to convince the man to come down, with one officer climbing up to the first storey of the townhouse using a ladder.

Firefighters managed to extend their aerial bucket up to the roof and talk to the man briefly, before he ran off to the other side of the roof.

Their verbal exchange lasted another two hours before the man finally climbed into the bucket after 9:00 p.m.

He was then transported to hospital to be examined.

Neighbours told Global News that this wasn’t his first roof-running excursion, as the man had pulled the same stunt less than two weeks ago.