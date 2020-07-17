Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teenage girl charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saskatoon’s 6th homicide of 2020

By Thomas Piller Global News
Saskatoon police say a teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase.
Saskatoon police say a teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase. Screenshot / Facebook

A teenage girl has been charged in connection with Saskatoon’s latest homicide.

Officers were called to a report of a deceased woman in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on the afternoon of July 11.

Read more: Police launch Saskatoon’s 6th homicide investigation of 2020

Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase, 19, was confirmed dead at the scene, the Saskatoon Police Service said.

Based on the results of an autopsy and further investigation by the major crime section, police said on Tuesday that the death was considered a homicide.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested Friday at the Kilburn Hall Youth Centre where she was being remanded on unrelated charges, according to a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe Belanger-Weeseekase and the accused were known to each other.

The youth is facing the charge of second-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on July 20.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’
Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’

The major crime section is still investigating and encourages anyone with information to call them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is Saskatoon’s sixth homicide investigation of 2020.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSecond Degree MurderSaskatoon HomicideTeen ChargedHailey Belanger-Weeseekase
Flyers
More weekly flyers