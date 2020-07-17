Teenage girl charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saskatoon’s 6th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl has been charged in connection with Saskatoon’s latest homicide.

Officers were called to a report of a deceased woman in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on the afternoon of July 11.

Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase, 19, was confirmed dead at the scene, the Saskatoon Police Service said.

Based on the results of an autopsy and further investigation by the major crime section, police said on Tuesday that the death was considered a homicide.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested Friday at the Kilburn Hall Youth Centre where she was being remanded on unrelated charges, according to a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe Belanger-Weeseekase and the accused were known to each other.

The youth is facing the charge of second-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on July 20.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

1:11 Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’ Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’

The major crime section is still investigating and encourages anyone with information to call them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is Saskatoon’s sixth homicide investigation of 2020.