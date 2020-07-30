2nd person charged in Saskatoon’s 6th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Saskatoon.

Officers were called to a report of a deceased woman in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on the afternoon of July 11.

Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase, 19, was confirmed dead at the scene, the Saskatoon Police Service said.

Police announced on Thursday a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

The accused was arrested Thursday morning at Saskatchewan Penitentiary where he was being remanded on unrelated charges, according to a press release. He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

In mid-July, a 15-year-old girl was also charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

Police said they believe Belanger-Weeseekase was known by both of the accused.

1:11 Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’ Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’

The major crime section is still investigating.

This is Saskatoon’s sixth homicide investigation of 2020.

Related News 3 charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon death