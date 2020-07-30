3 charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say three people are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old man in Pleasant Hill.

Police said they were initially called to the area of 20th Street West and Avenue U South just after midnight Wednesday for reports of gunshots and a vehicle leaving the area.

No one was in the area when officers arrived, police said.

Police said they were called back at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man with gunshot wounds located in the 300 block of Avenue U South.

Life-saving attempts were made by emergency personnel but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released his name.

His death was ruled a homicide by members of the major crimes unit and the forensic identification section. It is the city’s seventh homicide of 2020.

Police said the suspect vehicle was located, resulting in second-degree murder charges being laid against two men ages 23 and 24, and an 18-year-old woman.

They are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon province court on Thursday.

