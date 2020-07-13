Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dartagnan Whitehead identified as Saskatoon homicide victim in Avenue K shooting

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 5:52 pm
Dartagnan Whitehead identified as Saskatoon homicide victim in Avenue K shooting
Three suspects accused of killing 18-year-old Dartagnan Whitehead made their first court appearances in Saskatoon Monday. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Three co-accused charged with killing Dartagnan Whitehead made their first court appearances following the homicide over the weekend in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police received a 911 call shortly after midnight Saturday about a person who was shot while inside a home in the 100 block of Avenue K South. The 18-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest 3 in city’s fifth homicide of 2020

Court records identify the victim as Whitehead, whose killing is not believed to be a random incident, according to police.

Three people are charged with second-degree murder: Aidain Robert Lachance, 25, Stephen Alexander Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 18, and Telaina Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 20.

A woman seated in the courtroom identified herself as the mother of the 18- and 20-year-olds.

Story continues below advertisement
Evidence markers at the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Avenue K South on July 11, 2020.
Evidence markers at the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Avenue K South on July 11, 2020. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

“I love you, my girl,” the woman called out from the gallery.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspects were tracked down through a combination of officers on patrol, the police dog unit, tactical support unit and police airplane.

“Officers were not only able to mitigate this high risk situation but also track and apprehend all those involved and recover significant evidence,” a police news release stated.

Read more: Evan Penner’s mother says her son did not deserve punches from Saskatoon police

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of Saturday’s events, Lachance is also accused of carrying a concealed .22-calibre rifle, along with possession of a firearm while prohibited and without a licence.

Stephen Swiftwolfe-Lewis has outstanding charges dating back to mid-March related to possession of methamphetamine and a knife. In June, he was charged with failing to comply with conditions for alleged possession of cocaine.

All three co-accused are scheduled to appear in court via video on July 20.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon CourtSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon ShootingAvenue K SouthAidain Robert LachanceAvenue KDartagnan WhiteheadStephen Alexander Swiftwolfe-LewisTelaina Swiftwolfe-Lewis
Flyers
More weekly flyers