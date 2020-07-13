Dartagnan Whitehead identified as Saskatoon homicide victim in Avenue K shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Three co-accused charged with killing Dartagnan Whitehead made their first court appearances following the homicide over the weekend in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police received a 911 call shortly after midnight Saturday about a person who was shot while inside a home in the 100 block of Avenue K South. The 18-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Court records identify the victim as Whitehead, whose killing is not believed to be a random incident, according to police.

Three people are charged with second-degree murder: Aidain Robert Lachance, 25, Stephen Alexander Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 18, and Telaina Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 20.

A woman seated in the courtroom identified herself as the mother of the 18- and 20-year-olds.

Evidence markers at the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Avenue K South on July 11, 2020. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

“I love you, my girl,” the woman called out from the gallery.

Police said the suspects were tracked down through a combination of officers on patrol, the police dog unit, tactical support unit and police airplane.

“Officers were not only able to mitigate this high risk situation but also track and apprehend all those involved and recover significant evidence,” a police news release stated.

It’s not everyday that we set our eyes on suspects running from the scene of a murder. Friday night we did just that after an 18yr old was shot and killed in a home on Ave K. We located and directed patrol units to all three suspects charged in this senseless act. pic.twitter.com/wqylzBsb5W — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) July 12, 2020

As a result of Saturday’s events, Lachance is also accused of carrying a concealed .22-calibre rifle, along with possession of a firearm while prohibited and without a licence.

Stephen Swiftwolfe-Lewis has outstanding charges dating back to mid-March related to possession of methamphetamine and a knife. In June, he was charged with failing to comply with conditions for alleged possession of cocaine.

All three co-accused are scheduled to appear in court via video on July 20.