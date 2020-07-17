Menu

Crime

Woman charged with murder in killing of 26-year-old man: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 2:07 pm
Braeden Alfred James Sparvier was found dead outside a rural location in Frenchman Butte on New Year's Day, say Saskatchewan RCMP.
Braeden Alfred James Sparvier was found dead outside a rural location in Frenchman Butte on New Year's Day, say Saskatchewan RCMP. Facebook / Braeden Alfred James Sparvier

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of an Onion Lake Cree Nation man, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Shari Heathen, also of Onion Lake Cree Nation, is accused of being involved in the homicide of Braeden Alfred James Sparvier, 27, in an incident on Jan. 1, police said.

Read more: 9th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere homicide, Sask. RCMP say

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, Sparvier was found dead on New Year’s Day at around 5 p.m. just outside a rural location in the area of Frenchman Butte.

His death was deemed suspicious at the time.

Read more: Saskatoon man charged with murder following death of his wife’s cousin in Warman

Heathen was charged following months of investigation, police said. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance in Prince Albert on Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

