Woman charged with murder in killing of 26-year-old man: Saskatchewan RCMP

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of an Onion Lake Cree Nation man, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Shari Heathen, also of Onion Lake Cree Nation, is accused of being involved in the homicide of Braeden Alfred James Sparvier, 27, in an incident on Jan. 1, police said.
According to Saskatchewan RCMP, Sparvier was found dead on New Year’s Day at around 5 p.m. just outside a rural location in the area of Frenchman Butte.
His death was deemed suspicious at the time.
Heathen was charged following months of investigation, police said. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance in Prince Albert on Friday.
The investigation remains ongoing.
