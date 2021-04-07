Menu

Crime

Resolution proposed for woman accused of killing Braeden Sparvier

By Lisa Joy Local Journalism Initiative
Posted April 7, 2021 10:56 am
The lawyer for a woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Sparvier said he needs time to ‘digest’ the response to a proposed resolution. View image in full screen
The lawyer for a woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Sparvier said he needs time to ‘digest’ the response to a proposed resolution. Facebook / Braeden Alfred James Sparvier

Saskatoon lawyer Blaine Beaven said he needs time to “digest” the Crown’s response to his proposed resolution for accused killer Shari Heathen.

Heathen is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Alfred James Sparvier, 26.

Read more: Woman charged with murder in killing of 26-year-old man: Saskatchewan RCMP

“The Crown responded to my proposal late yesterday,” Beaven told Lloydminster provincial court on April 6.

“I need time to digest that and discuss with Ms. Heathen.”

Beaven did not provide details of the proposed resolution.

Turtleford RCMP say that Sparvier’s body was found east of St. Walburg in the R.M. of Frenchman Butte on Jan. 1, 2020. Onion Lake RCMP and specialized RCMP units assisted in the investigation, which determined that Sparvier’s death was a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Beaven waived Heathen’s attendance in court on Tuesday but she is expected to appear by CCTV on April 19.

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s 4th homicide of 2021

Heathen has been incarcerated at Pine Grove Correctional Centre for women in Prince Albert since her arrest in July 2020.

Twobears Bird, 22, of Onion Lake Cree Nation, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with accessory to murder.

The charges against Heathen and Bird haven’t been proven in court.

North Battleford Judge Daniel O’Hanlon granted Beaven an adjournment. Lloydminster Judge Kim Young retired so until he is replaced judges from North Battleford are presiding over Lloydminster’s court.

Bird is due back in Lloydminster provincial court on April 12.

Police say the investigation into Sparvier’s death is ongoing and they encourage anyone with information to call Turtleford RCMP at 306-845-4520.

Information may also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The R.M. of Frenchman Butte borders Onion Lake Cree Nation. Onion Lake Cree Nation borders the provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta and is about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.

