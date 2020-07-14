Coronavirus cases remain at 205 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

After reporting four new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases in its jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The overall case total remains at 205. The health unit serves the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there are 171 cases, of which 151 have been resolved — one more since Monday’s update.

There was also one new resolved case in Northumberland County, which reports 24 total cases. As of Tuesday, 22 are now resolved.

All 10 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved.

Since the pandemic began, 11 people in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while one required hospitalized care in each of Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — unchanged

Zero in Northumberland County — down from one on Monday

Zero in Haliburton County — unchanged

Overall, of the health unit’s 205 cases, 183 are now resolved — approximately 89 per cent.

The health unit has declared 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon reported that 28 residents died due to an outbreak that lasted from March until mid-May.

On Monday, the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.