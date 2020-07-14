Menu

Canada

Florida couple charged in northern Ontario after failing to self-isolate

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Coronavirus: Why reopening the Canada-US border too soon could mean a ‘second wave’
An infectious disease specialist warns reopening the border with the US too soon could mean seeing a “second wave” of coronavirus in Canada. Jasmine Pazzano explains.

A couple from Florida has been charged in northern Ontario after failing to self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days upon entering Canada, OPP say.

The isolation period is a requirement of anyone arriving from out of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple entered Canada through Ontario’s Fort Erie border crossing on July 3 to go to a seasonal property, according to police.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pair of Americans in Ontario fined, charged under Quarantine Act

Six days later, OPP’s North Bay detachment received a call from the Public Health Agency of Canada, which requested that officers complete a compliance check under the country’s Quarantine Act in East Ferris Township.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As a result of an investigation, officers discovered that the couple wasn’t compliant with the mandatory self-isolation order, which is law under Canada’s Quarantine Act.

Read more: Newfoundland woman arrested for refusing to self isolate after talking to police

A 68-year-old and 70-year-old from Florida were each subsequently charged with failing to comply with an order when entering Canada and fined $1,000. They were also each issued a provincial offence notice.

Police say the North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit is engaged with the matter and that both individuals are being monitored during their isolation.

