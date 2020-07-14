Saskatoon police impound Maserati, BMW after alleged street race

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they caught two drivers going nearly triple the speed limit on one of the city’s main streets.

Police say the drivers of a Maserati and a BMW were racing at speeds of up to 140 km/h at 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The speed limit in the area is 50 km/h.

Police said they charged the drivers, 19 and 26, with street racing.

Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days, police added.

It’s one of several speeding infractions Saskatoon police has dealt with in the past week.

Members of the traffic unit said they caught a driver on July 8 going 119 km/h while passing an emergency vehicle with its lights activated on an area highway.

Drivers are required to slow to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.

The driver was given a ticket for $899, police said.

Then on July 10, the traffic unit took part in a Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative.

The traffic unit tweeted that it clocked a driver doing 157 km/h on a highway near the city.

The driver was ticketed $764 for driving more than 35 km/h over the posted limit, which is 110 km/h.

Another motorist stopped by CTSS officers from @SaskatoonPolice; this time, the vehicle was driven at 165 km/h on Highway 16 near Ruddell, SK. At that speed, the ticket is $864 and the truck was impounded for 7 days. #SlowDown and keep the highways safe for everyone. pic.twitter.com/D6okvMLOFB — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) July 10, 2020

In another incident, the traffic unit tweeted a truck was been driven at 165 km/h on Highway 16 near Ruddell.

The driver was given an $864 speeding ticket.

Police said the truck was also impounded for seven days.

