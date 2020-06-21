Saskatoon police charge 3 drivers for speeding 56 km/h over the limit

Saskatoon police have charged three different drivers for speeding over the Father’s Day weekend.
The drivers were charged at different times and locations but were all, coincidentally, driving 56 km/h over the limit, according to the Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit’s Twitter account.
The first charges were laid after police observed a BMW driving 106 km/h over Broadway Bridge, which is a 50 km/h zone.
The tweet said the driver was charged $856 and that the car was impounded for a week.
The second tweet states a learner motorist was caught speeding and driving without a qualified supervising driver.
The new driver had the car impounded, some demerit points removed and must pay $1,015 in fines.
The third driver was clocked going 166 km/h on Highway 12.
The final tweet said the driver also faces an $865 fine and had their vehicle impounded for a week.
