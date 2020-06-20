Saskatoon police arrest man after bear spray used in ‘alleged drug transaction’

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of assaulting two other men with bear spray during an alleged drug deal on Friday night.

Police say officers responded to an incident in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

They encountered two men who “had been bear maced after a dispute occurred over an alleged drug transaction,” according to a police statement.

The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle but collided with a parked vehicle nearby.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash and has been charged with assault and possession of bear spray.

The passenger escaped and police have not been able to find him or her.

A police watch commander said he couldn’t clarify why there were allegations of a drug deal, but said there no charges or arrests related to drugs.

