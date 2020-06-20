Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police arrest man after bear spray used in ‘alleged drug transaction’

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 2:27 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of assaulting two other men with bear spray during an alleged drug deal on Friday night.

Police say officers responded to an incident in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

They encountered two men who “had been bear maced after a dispute occurred over an alleged drug transaction,” according to a police statement.

READ MORE: Winnipeg teens charged in robbery, bear spraying at convenience store

The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle but collided with a parked vehicle nearby.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash and has been charged with assault and possession of bear spray.

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger escaped and police have not been able to find him or her.

A police watch commander said he couldn’t clarify why there were allegations of a drug deal, but said there no charges or arrests related to drugs.

Saskatoon police investigate attack on teenager with intellectual disability
Saskatoon police investigate attack on teenager with intellectual disability
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceDrugsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoonBear SprayBear MaceSaskatoon DrugsSaskatoon bear mace
Flyers
More weekly flyers