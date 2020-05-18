Menu

Canada

Learner driver clocked at 128 km/h on Spadina Crescent: Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 3:11 pm
In a tweet posted Sunday, members of the traffic unit said the car was doing 128 km/h on Spadina Crescent. The speed limit is 60 km/h. Saskatoon Police Service / Twitter

A learner driver is facing over $1,300 in fines after Saskatoon police said a car was clocked going more than double the speed limit on a city street.

In a tweet posted Sunday, members of the traffic unit said the car was doing 128 km/h on Spadina Crescent. The speed limit is 60 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the fine is $1,000 along with the cost of a seven-day impound.

Impound fees run over $300, including towing, storage fees and the cost for a release certificate.

READ MORE: Speeding on empty streets amid COVID-19 spurs warnings from police

The driver was also ticketed for driving as an unaccompanied learner, failing to produce a licence and driving with a load muffler — fines that total $365.

In Saskatchewan, learner drivers must have an experienced, licensed supervising driver in the front passenger seat at all times.

It is the third time in less than a week that Saskatoon police said they have ticketed drivers for excessive speeding.

READ MORE: Saskatoon speeder fined $900, car impounded for long weekend

On Saturday, police said a Mustang was caught going 120 km/h on Spadina Crescent.

The driver was fined $910 and the car was impounded for seven days.

On Friday, a car was spotted by the air support unit doing 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Lenore Drive.

The fine was $854 with a seven-day impound.

