Teen clocked going 308 km/h on QEW in dad’s car: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a teen driver was clocked going 308 km/h on the Queen Elizabeth Way in his dad’s car Saturday night.

“I’m pretty much speechless on this one,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

Schmidt said the driver, who was operating a Mercedes sedan, was stopped by an officer from the OPP Burlington detachment around 10 p.m.

“This is absolutely egregious. For anyone to be going those kind of speeds — 308 km/h? The speed limit is a hundred. There’s areas where it’s 110. When you’re going triple the speed limit, I don’t even know where to begin with that,” Schmidt said.

“Driving your dad’s car, coming back from a cruise with your buddies. Opening it up to seeing what this car is capable of doing is beyond words.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schmidt said the driver was a 19-year-old man, who had another 19-year-old man as a passenger as well.

“As the officer got the vehicle stopped, traffic that was going by was honking in delight that this vehicle and this driver was taken off the road,” Schmidt said.

“Can you imagine having a car go by you at 308 km/h?” Tweet This

Schmidt, who is a media relations officer, said when he had the photo sent to him of the speed radar, he thought the officer was joking.

He said he thought the officer was at the airport and scanned a plane.

“This is the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard of,” Schmidt said.

The driver faced an automatic seven-day driver’s licence suspension and had the vehicle impounded for seven days, Schmidt said.

He was also charged with stunt driving, and faces a criminal charge of dangerous driving.

The driver could face a fine of up to $10,000, and even prison time, Schmidt said.

Meanwhile, Canada Road Safety Week is set to kick off on Tuesday. Officers throughout the country will be focusing on “high-risk” behaviours on the roads, Schmidt said.

Story continues below advertisement