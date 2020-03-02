Speeding Highway 16 driver in western Saskatchewan facing drug, weapons charges: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver caught going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit in western Saskatchewan is now facing drug trafficking and weapon charges.

Maidstone RCMP said officers stopped the eastbound vehicle on Feb. 27, after it was clocked driving in excess of 176 km/h on Highway 16.

The speed limit is 110 km/h.

Police said it turned into a drug investigation after officers talked with the driver and her passenger.

They were arrested and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up roughly 3,700 single doses of crack cocaine, police said.

A loaded pistol was seized as well, police added.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Drug Unit execute three search warrants overnight

Story continues below advertisement

Manal Ali Fawaz, 25, and Garnett O’Connor, 23, both of Edmonton, face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

They made their first court appearance on Monday.

1:36 3 full-patch FreeWheelers motorcycle gang members charged in Prince Albert drug bust 3 full-patch FreeWheelers motorcycle gang members charged in Prince Albert drug bust