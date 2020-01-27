Meth seized by Saskatoon police in Sutherland drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after Saskatoon police said it seized meth at a home in the Sutherland neighbourhood.

Members of the drug unit searched a home in the 400 block of Egbert Avenue on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers said they seized 657 grams of meth, 1.9 grams of cocaine, three MDMA pills, $650 in cash and bear spray.

A man and woman were arrested.

The 39-year-old man is facing charges of trafficking meth, possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and MDMA and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He was also wanted in Prince Albert on an arrest warrant.

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges of possession of meth, cocaine and MDMA, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Their names have not been released by police.

