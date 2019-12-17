510 pounds of cannabis seized in Saskatoon drug trafficking bust

Send this page to someone via email

A four-month-long investigation into illegal cannabis trafficking ended with the seizure of 510 pounds of cannabis, Saskatoon police said.

Two people were arrested and other derivatives seized when members of the Saskatoon combined forces special enforcement unit searched three locations in Saskatoon and acreage near Grandora, police officials said.

Police said along with the cannabis, 4,871 grams of cannabis shatter, 2,045 one-gram THC oil vape pens, and 501 grams of psilocybin were seized.

The street value of the drugs was not released.

A 44-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman face charges of cannabis possession for the purposed of selling it without being authorized, cannabis possession for the purpose of distribution, and possession of illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

A .40-calibre Smith & Wesson pistol, which is restricted, and two stun guns were also located by officers, police said.

They also seized three vehicles, a boat and trailer, two recreational vehicles and a riding mower.

A 44-year-old man is facing additional charges of trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and possession for the purpose of trafficking in psilocybin.

He also faces nine weapon-related charges.

