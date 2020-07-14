Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

No injuries after apartment fire in Moncton displaces 8

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:54 am
Members of the Moncton Fire Department battle a blaze at a home on Dominion Street on Monday July 13, 2020.
Members of the Moncton Fire Department battle a blaze at a home on Dominion Street on Monday July 13, 2020. Courtesy of Wade Perry

Eight people are temporarily out of their homes following a fire in downtown Moncton on Monday.

The fire started on the deck of an apartment on Dominion Street at around 4 p.m., according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Read more: Fire damages boat repair shop in Moncton

The organization says the building is an older house that contains three separate apartments.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping with emergency lodging and meals for three adults and three children from two separate apartments.

Trending Stories
Red Cross launches recruiting drive in Quebec
Red Cross launches recruiting drive in Quebec

The two other tenants have reportedly made their own arrangements.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the blaze.

A call to the Moncton Fire Department was not immediately returned on Tuesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickFireMonctonRed CrossApartment FireCanadian Red CrossNew Brunswick FireMoncton fireMoncton Fire DepartmentDominion StreetMoncton Apartment FireDominion Street fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers