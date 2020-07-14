No injuries after apartment fire in Moncton displaces 8

Eight people are temporarily out of their homes following a fire in downtown Moncton on Monday.
The fire started on the deck of an apartment on Dominion Street at around 4 p.m., according to the Canadian Red Cross.
The organization says the building is an older house that contains three separate apartments.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping with emergency lodging and meals for three adults and three children from two separate apartments.
The two other tenants have reportedly made their own arrangements.
No one was injured in the blaze.
A call to the Moncton Fire Department was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
