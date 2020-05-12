Fire damages boat repair shop in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

A Monday evening fire damaged a boat repair shop in Moncton, N.B., according to local officials.

Around 6:15 p.m., fire crews received a call about a structure in flames. RCMP and paramedics also responded to the scene as a precaution.

The local fire department says crews found an active fire at the boat repair shop, located on George Road.

There were no injuries, according to Moncton fire platoon chief Dennis Dollemont, but police report several boats and one vehicle were lost in the fire.

The smoke was heavy and visible all the way to Mountain Road, police said in a press release.

According to Dollemont, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

He says crews were at the scene for over two hours on Monday, adding: “We didn’t have any reason to believe the cause was suspicious.”

Crews will begin investigating the fire scene on Tuesday.