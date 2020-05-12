House fire claims life in North Sydney

Send this page to someone via email

One person died in a house fire in North Syndey, N.S., on Monday, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they responded to the house fire on Mapleview Drive at around 6:30 p.m., where fire services were already at the scene.

The victim was found inside the residence and has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The individual’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police said the fire marshal will remain at the home Tuesday, with assistance from forensic identification officers, to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is the second fatal fire in Cape Breton over the past week.

A man was found dead inside a home on Westmount Road in Sydney shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The identity of the victim was not released.