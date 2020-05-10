Body of man found inside burned home in Cape Breton: regional police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a house fire early Sunday in Cape Breton.

Police say a body was found inside the home shortly after 11 a.m.

The adult male was declared dead at the scene on Westmount Road in Sydney.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation.

The fire marshal and a forensic identification unit have been called in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.