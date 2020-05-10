Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Body of man found inside burned home in Cape Breton: regional police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2020 2:26 pm
.
. Marieke Walsh/Global News File

One person is dead following a house fire early Sunday in Cape Breton.

Police say a body was found inside the home shortly after 11 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 people displaced after fire destroys house in Clementsport, N.S.

The adult male was declared dead at the scene on Westmount Road in Sydney.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation.

READ MORE: 6 people displaced after separate fires in Nova Scotia: Canadian Red Cross

The fire marshal and a forensic identification unit have been called in.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Cape BretonSydneyCape Breton Regional PoliceFirWestmount Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.