3 people displaced after fire destroys house in Clementsport, N.S.

Three members of an extended family have been displaced after a fire gutted a house in Clementsport, N.S., located about midway between Annapolis Royal and Digby.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire occurred on Shore Road and was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, all three have arranged to stay with another family member for now.

“The homeowner is awaiting additional help through insurance, while a couple in their 20s has been helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and food,” the organization said in a press release.

No one was injured from the fire.

