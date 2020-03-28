6 people displaced after separate fires in Nova Scotia: Canadian Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

At least six people have been displaced after two separate house fires in Nova Scotia on Saturday, says the Canadian Red Cross.

Four adults have been displaced by a fire inside a large home on Cumberland Street in Yarmouth.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 2 a.m., and was mostly confined to one apartment in the home.

However, the fire caused smoke and water damage to the other apartments in the building.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army have been assisting them with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

In Meteghan Centre, N.S,. a fire has displaced a man in his 60s and his elderly mother.

The fire, which was reported at approximately 8 a.m., destroyed the home on Second Division Road.

The pair will be getting assistance with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.

No injuries were reported in connection with either blaze.