Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 4:08 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck.
A Winnipeg fire truck. Sam Thompson / Global News

Police are investigating after a series of overnight fires in Winnipeg’s North End.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to nine fires between 2:43 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. Monday, all in the same area.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles warehouse fire in North End

Most of the fires were outdoor garbage fires, police said, but two involved structures, one of which was a vacant house.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

The city says the fires are considered suspicious, and asks anyone with information on the incidents to contact police.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service investigating alleged fire hall retirement party
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireWinnipeg policeCity of WinnipegFiresWinnipeg fireNorth EndStructure FireSuspicious FiresGarbage FireNorth End fires
