Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

Police are investigating after a series of overnight fires in Winnipeg’s North End.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to nine fires between 2:43 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. Monday, all in the same area.

Most of the fires were outdoor garbage fires, police said, but two involved structures, one of which was a vacant house.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

The city says the fires are considered suspicious, and asks anyone with information on the incidents to contact police.

