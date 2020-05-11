Winnipeg fire crews tackle 9 suspicious North End blazes overnight

Police are investigating after a series of overnight fires in Winnipeg’s North End.
Winnipeg fire crews were called to nine fires between 2:43 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. Monday, all in the same area.
Most of the fires were outdoor garbage fires, police said, but two involved structures, one of which was a vacant house.
No one was injured in any of the incidents.
The city says the fires are considered suspicious, and asks anyone with information on the incidents to contact police.
