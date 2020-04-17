Menu

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles warehouse fire in North End

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 9:04 am
Updated April 17, 2020 9:07 am
Winnipeg firefighters are putting out hot spots on an early morning Friday blaze in Winnipeg's North End.
Winnipeg firefighters are putting out hot spots on an early morning Friday blaze in Winnipeg's North End. Abigail Turner/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is putting out hot spots on a warehouse fire in the North End.

The overnight fire took place at Sutherland Avenue and Charles Street, and multiple trucks, including a ladder truck, are reportedly putting out hot spots from the blaze.

Extensive damage can be seen by a Global News reporter at the scene.

Sutherland Avenue remains closed between Robison and Charles streets. Crews are expected to remain on scene well into the morning.

More to come.

