Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles warehouse fire in North End

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is putting out hot spots on a warehouse fire in the North End.
The overnight fire took place at Sutherland Avenue and Charles Street, and multiple trucks, including a ladder truck, are reportedly putting out hot spots from the blaze.
Extensive damage can be seen by a Global News reporter at the scene.
Sutherland Avenue remains closed between Robison and Charles streets. Crews are expected to remain on scene well into the morning.
More to come.
