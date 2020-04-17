Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles warehouse fire in North End

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is putting out hot spots on a warehouse fire in the North End.

The overnight fire took place at Sutherland Avenue and Charles Street, and multiple trucks, including a ladder truck, are reportedly putting out hot spots from the blaze.

Extensive damage can be seen by a Global News reporter at the scene.

Sutherland Avenue remains closed between Robison and Charles streets. Crews are expected to remain on scene well into the morning.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement