Canada

Moncton house fire displaces family of six: Canadian Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 4:18 pm
The Canadian Red Cross has assisted a family of six in Moncton.
The Canadian Red Cross

A family of six has been displaced by a weekend fire that damaged a split level home in Moncton, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire on Carmel Street was reported at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The couple and four kids that range in age from nine to 16 will stay with relatives for now, the Canadian Red Cross said.

Volunteers with the organization have helped with emergency purchases including food, clothing, transportation and other essentials.

The family was not home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

