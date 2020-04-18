Fredericton homicide victim mourned virtually during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

On April 15, Denise Kervin woke up to horrifying news that her longtime friend Clark Ernest Greene was dead.

“I was really shocked. My mom actually told me when I came downstairs and just couldn’t believe it was Clark,” Kervin told Global News on Saturday.

“He’s so nice to everyone I can’t imagine somebody wanting to do wrong to him.” Tweet This

Denise recalls Greene’s philanthropy and how he selflessly donated his time to the local food bank.

That’s where she met him in 2010.

“We were both at Greener Village doing a community food drive and we just started chatting and we’ve been friends ever since,” said Kervin.

Investigators attend the scene of a homicide in Fredericton on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Silas Brown/Global News

The Fredericton Police Force says Greene’s body was located near Wilmot Park’s north side just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Greene had received significant injuries and police have ruled his death a homicide.

Seeing the scene of the crime for the first time was overwhelming for Denise.

“I drove past on my way here and just like it hit me, I was like ‘oh my gosh, it happened for real, it actually happened in Fredericton,’” said Kervin.

As a result of New Brunswick’s state of emergency in response to COVID-19, funerals are not an option.

Instead, Greene’s family and friends have posted a virtual memorial on Facebook.

“We really miss you, Clark. I hope you’re in a good spot now and we all love you,” said Kervin.

While family and friends of Greene mourn individually during quarantine anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.