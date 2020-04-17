Fredericton police release identity of homicide victim found dead in Wilmot Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was found dead in Fredericton’s Wilmot Park Wednesday morning has been identified as Clark Ernest Greene.

The Fredericton Police Force says the 31-year-old’s body was located near the park’s north side just before 8 a.m.

Police say the man received significant injuries and was declared dead. Greene’s death was deemed a homicide the same day.

“The investigation is ongoing with several resources deployed at this point,” said Inspector Mike Berry in a statement.

“Our detectives are working diligently around the clock to follow up on any leads and to ensure we can bring the person or persons responsible for Mr. Greene’s death into custody.”

Investigators attend the scene of a homicide in Fredericton on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Silas Brown/Global News

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed to Friday due to “COVID-19 related precautions.”

The report is not yet available.

This was the first homicide Fredericton has seen in 2020.

Police are hoping releasing Greene’s identity will further the investigation.

Anyone with information on the death of Clark Ernest Greene is asked to contact Det. Darryl Carter or Det. Chris Furlotte at 506-460-2300.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.