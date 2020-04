Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police in Fredericton are investigating after a body was found at Wilmot Park Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Fredericton Police Force says they responded to the park at around 8:10 a.m.

READ MORE: Saint John police continue search for missing man

Police say they remain on the scene and will be there for the “forseeable future.”

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement