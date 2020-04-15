Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John police continue search for missing man

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 9:25 am
A search of an area of uptown Saint John has failed to locate missing Saint John man James Garnett.
A search of an area of uptown Saint John has failed to locate missing Saint John man James Garnett. Saint John Police Force

A search in a section of uptown Saint John has failed to locate a missing 69-year-old man.

James Garnett, who lives in the uptown area of the port city, hasn’t been seen since April 1.

On Tuesday, Saint John police along with members of River Valley Ground Search and Rescue searched the Hazen Street area of the city.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, says the search was an important step and a team of investigators will continue to look into multiple leads.

Anyone with information on Garnett’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saint JohnMissingSaint John policeUptown Saint JohnJames Garnett
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.