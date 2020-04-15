Saint John police continue search for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

A search in a section of uptown Saint John has failed to locate a missing 69-year-old man.

James Garnett, who lives in the uptown area of the port city, hasn’t been seen since April 1.

On Tuesday, Saint John police along with members of River Valley Ground Search and Rescue searched the Hazen Street area of the city.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, says the search was an important step and a team of investigators will continue to look into multiple leads.

Anyone with information on Garnett’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333.

