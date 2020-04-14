New Brunswick legislature to sit Friday to discuss pandemic-related legislation

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick legislature is scheduled to sit later this week, although business has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker Daniel Guitard has issued a notice to say the house will sit at 11 a.m. Friday.

An all-party committee of the legislature has been meeting to discuss issues related to the pandemic.

Nicolle Carlin, a spokesperson for Premier Blaine Higgs, said the house leaders for each party agreed to convene on Friday.

She said they will be dealing with several pieces of legislation related to COVID-19.

Last month, the legislature shut down all non-essential government services until further notice.

