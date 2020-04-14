Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick legislature to sit Friday to discuss pandemic-related legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2020 5:09 pm
New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton.
New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton. Jeremy Keefe / Global News

The New Brunswick legislature is scheduled to sit later this week, although business has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker Daniel Guitard has issued a notice to say the house will sit at 11 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Some homes in a New Brunswick community experience spring flooding

An all-party committee of the legislature has been meeting to discuss issues related to the pandemic.

Nicolle Carlin, a spokesperson for Premier Blaine Higgs, said the house leaders for each party agreed to convene on Friday.

She said they will be dealing with several pieces of legislation related to COVID-19.

READ MORE: No new cases identified in New Brunswick, process for donating PPE announced

Last month, the legislature shut down all non-essential government services until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsLegislatureNew Brunswick legislaturePremier Blaine HiggsNicolle Carlin
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.