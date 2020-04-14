Some homes in a New Brunswick community experience spring flooding

Send this page to someone via email

About eight homes in Sussex Corner, N.B., have suffered minor flooding after Trout Creek unexpectedly spilled its banks.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization, says at least one home had more than a foot of water in the basement.

The flooding in the community about 120 kilometres east of Fredericton follows warm temperatures and heavy rain that lashed the province Monday.

Downey says there was less rain than expected, and at this point there are no ice jams in the St. John River, so only a couple of locations are expected to reach flood stage this week.

He says the forecast looks good with no rain and temperatures just above freezing during the day and below freezing at night.

Downey says there is still a lot of snow in the north of the province that hasn’t melted, so families who have been forced from their homes in the past should have an evacuation plan in case conditions worsen.