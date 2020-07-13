100 days later, still no suspect in Tali Nolan homicide investigation: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified in the April homicide of Peterborough resident Tali Nolan, police announced Monday.

The Peterborough Police Service provided a short update on its homicide investigation during a media conference outside the police station on Water St.

Police say that on April 3 around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a death at a McDonnel Street residence.

The body of 20-year-old Tali Nolan was found. Her death was initially treated as suspicious, but several days later, police said it was being investigated as a homicide.

Police have declined to state the cause of Nolan’s death.

During their short media conference, police said Monday marked 100 days since Nolan’s body was found.

One of the lead investigators calls the case “challenging.”

Police stated there is no threat to public safety.

Part of the investigation included canvassing the neighbourhood near the crime scene.

On Monday, police said they want the public to submit any tips to Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers. If you have any information on the case, call 1-800-222-8477 or submit online.

“We do believe that there is someone out there in the community that knows what happened to Tali Nolan and we need to bring justice for Tali and her family,” stated Det. Constable Keith Calderwood with Crime Stoppers.

