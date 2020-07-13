Menu

Crime

100 days later, still no suspect in Tali Nolan homicide investigation: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
The body of Tali Nolan, 20, of Peterborough was found at an McDonnel Street residence in April.
The body of Tali Nolan, 20, of Peterborough was found at an McDonnel Street residence in April. Peterborough Police Service

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified in the April homicide of Peterborough resident Tali Nolan, police announced Monday.

The Peterborough Police Service provided a short update on its homicide investigation during a media conference outside the police station on Water St.

Read more: Peterborough woman’s death deemed a homicide — police

Police say that on April 3 around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a death at a McDonnel Street residence.

The body of 20-year-old Tali Nolan was found. Her death was initially treated as suspicious, but several days later, police said it was being investigated as a homicide.

Police have declined to state the cause of Nolan’s death.

The Peterborough Police Service continues to investigate the death of Tali Nolan.
The Peterborough Police Service continues to investigate the death of Tali Nolan. Dan Nyznik/Global News

During their short media conference, police said Monday marked 100 days since Nolan’s body was found.

Trending Stories

One of the lead investigators calls the case “challenging.”

Police stated there is no threat to public safety.

Part of the investigation included canvassing the neighbourhood near the crime scene.

On Monday, police said they want the public to submit any tips to Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers. If you have any information on the case, call 1-800-222-8477 or submit online.

“We do believe that there is someone out there in the community that knows what happened to Tali Nolan and we need to bring justice for Tali and her family,” stated Det. Constable Keith Calderwood with Crime Stoppers.

The body of Tali Nolan of Peterborough was found on April 3 at a McDonnel St. residence.
The body of Tali Nolan of Peterborough was found on April 3 at a McDonnel St. residence. Peterborough Police Service

 

More to come.

