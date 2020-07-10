Menu

B.C.’s top ‘nerd’ Dr. Bonnie Henry helps Science World with funding campaign

By Simon Little Global News
Dr. Bonnie Henry is one of the big names lending their face to Science World's fundraising campaign.
She’s got a shoe named after her, she’s taken over a celebrity Instagram account, and now, B.C.’s top doctor is one of the faces of a new fundraising campaign at Vancouver’s Science World.

The ad in question features a photo of a bespectacled seven-year-old Dr. Bonnie Henry, with the tag line “The world needs more nerds.”

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is also lending his face to the campaign.

Read more: Vancouver’s Science World at risk of going ‘broke’ due to coronavirus pandemic

The popular science education facility is facing major financial headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Science World’s geodesic dome has been closed since March 14.

The institution estimates its operating costs amount to about $1 million per month.

Major Vancouver attraction face closure due to coronavirus crisis.
In a previous interview, Science World president Janet Wood told Global News that massive shortfall had been partly filled by the federal government’s wage subsidy program and staff pay cuts.

Trending Stories

Now the institution is calling on the public to help it keep the doors open.

“A clear truth that’s emerged from all of this change is that science is essential and is needed more than ever,” said Science World in a media release.

Read more: COVID-19: Vancouver Aquarium sells more than 42,000 masks in first days of Whitecaps fundraiser

“At Science World, nerds are heroes. B.C. Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. Astronaut Chris Hadfield. Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam. Anishinabek Nation Chief Water Commissioner Autumn Peltier.

“People who roll up their sleeves and do hard work for the good of everyone.”

People who wish to help support the fundraising campaign can donate here.

