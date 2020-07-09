Menu

Crime

10 reports of tires slashed in Inglewood on Thursday, suspect arrested: Edmonton police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 11:51 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle.
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle. File/Global News

Police say charges are pending against a 23-year-old man in connection with a vandalism spree in Edmonton’s Inglewood neighbourhood on Thursday.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a mischief complaint in the area of 113 Avenue and 125 Street. When they arrived, they arrested a suspect in connection with reports of vehicles in the area having their tires slashed.

“Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the same neighbourhood after several other complainants contacted police after discovering their vehicle’s tires had also been slashed,” police said in a news release issued late Thursday afternoon.

“Over 10 reports of tire-slashing have been received by police so far, however investigators believe there may be additional complainants who have yet to come forward.”

READ MORE: Racist graffiti spray-painted on vehicles, windows smashed in southwest Edmonton 

Police said residents in the neighbourhood should check their vehicles for any damage potentially incurred over the past 24 hours.

Anyone with information about the vandalism spree is asked to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

