Edmonton COVID-19 deaths climb to 20 as Alberta announces 37 more coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced three additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, all linked to a coronavirus outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital.

The deaths brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Alberta to 161 and in the Edmonton zone to 20.

For more information on the outbreak at the hospital in Edmonton, click here.

READ MORE: 3 more deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

At the same time, health officials said 37 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the province over the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 584 active cases in Alberta.

Calgary currently has the most actives cases of the disease with 220, and Edmonton is close behind with 215. There are 90 active cases in the South zone, 42 in the North zone, 11 in the Central zone and there are six cases that have not been connected to any particular zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Forty-six Albertans are currently in hospital with COVID-19 and seven of those are in intensive care units.

READ MORE: Alberta doctors warn some COVID-19 patients may see long-term health impacts

As of Thursday afternoon, 507,169 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Alberta since the pandemic first hit the province in March.

Of Alberta’s total of 8,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7,774 have seen people recover.