Person found sleeping in parking lot charged following 2 police pursuits on Hwy. 400: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they have arrested and charged a person who was reportedly sleeping in a vehicle in a Tay Township, Ont., parking lot following two separate police pursuits on Highway 400 early Wednesday morning.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers say they received a complaint regarding an erratic driver who was subsequently chased twice by police.

The pursuit stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 north of Innisfil Beach Road, according to police, however about one hour later, officers reportedly found a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description parked in a lot on Fallowfield Lane in Tay Township.

Police say the person in the vehicle was woken up and arrested by officers, who sent the individual to the OPP detachment for a drinking and driving investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Afterwards, officers say they found a quantity of stolen property in the vehicle, including clothes, meat products and pieces of identification.

Kayler McKay Farrell, 31, from Georgina, Ont., was subsequently charged with dangerous operation, fleeing from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a citizenship certificate, two counts of identity theft and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before Midland court at a future date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.