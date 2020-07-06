Suspect charged with impaired driving after crash in Ontario’s Tay Township

Send this page to someone via email

A 69-year-old from Georgian Bay Township, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township, Ont., Saturday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a head-on collision involving an eastbound Toyota pickup truck and a westbound Mercedes convertible.

Emergency crews extricated both trapped drivers from their vehicles and sent them both to Georgian Bay General Hospital, police say.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 77-year-old Tay Township man, was later flown by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma hospital for further treatment of his injuries, police added.

The driver of the Toyota, Sigfrid Stahn, 69, from Georgian Bay, was subsequently charged with impaired operation, operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Stahn was treated and released from the hospital, with his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The accused will appear in court in October.