World

WHO sets up independent probe on how it’s handled coronavirus outbreak

By Staff Reuters
Coronavirus: Pompeo says WHO “has long history of corruption and politicization”
ABOVE: Pompeo says WHO “has long history of corruption and politicization.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that it was setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response by governments.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have agreed to head the panel and chose its members, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual meeting with representatives of WHO’s 194 member states, which was webcast.

Read more: U.S. allies, China criticize Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from WHO

“This is a time for self-reflection,” Tedros said, noting that WHO’s member states in May called unanimously for an evaluation of the global response to the pandemic.

— More to come

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Reuters
