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1 comment

  1. Teddy Alamak
    May 20, 2026 at 11:29 am

    Called this during covid.

    It is worse than even an worrysome alarmist like me thought. You thought it was bad now? You aint seen nothing yet.

    We are going to see huge problems spin off from the price gouging in the global food market.

    Riots, complete social collapse, and the coming police state in Canada and elsewhere. All by design.

    We saw people fist fighting for toilet paper. You aint seen desperate until youve seen a man with starving kids.

    Hope yall can plant a good garden.

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World

Severe global food price crisis is looming within 6 to 12 months, UN body says

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 10:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada well-positioned to deal with global fertilizer shortage'
Business Matters: Canada well-positioned to deal with global fertilizer shortage
As the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt global fertilizer supply, a new report from TD is suggesting Canada is well-positioned to manage the resulting food inflation. Globally, one third of the world's seaborn fertilizer passes through the Strait of Hormuz, causing prices to skyrocket following its closure. Jazan Grewal has this story and more in Business Matters for May 12, 2026 – May 12, 2026
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The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is warning that due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, a severe global food price crisis is looming within six to 12 months unless governments act quickly.

The warning was made in a podcast hosted by the organization that focused on the current chokehold on global energy and how fertilizer supplies are expanding through agrifood systems worldwide.

“After three months, as expected, we start to see food prices increase a bit […] and we are going to see this trend continuing, and with a few months of delay, we will start to see food price inflation start to kick in,” said FAO director of the agrifood economics and policy division David Laborde.
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“The solution we discuss [in the] short run, medium run and long run is important really to not have to deal with a severe food price crisis in six months or one year from now,” he said.

FAO chief economist Maximo Torero also said in the podcast that governments need to “start seriously thinking about how to increase the absorption capacity of countries, how to increase their resilience to this choke, so that we start to minimize the potential impacts.”

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The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international food commodity prices, rose for a third consecutive month in April, driven by high energy costs and disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

The agency said the shock will unfold in stages; first with energy, then fertilizer, seeds, lower yields, commodity prices and finally food inflation reaching shoppers.

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