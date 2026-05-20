Severe global food price crisis is looming within 6 to 12 months, UN body says

Send this page to someone via email

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is warning that due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, a severe global food price crisis is looming within six to 12 months unless governments act quickly.

The warning was made in a podcast hosted by the organization that focused on the current chokehold on global energy and how fertilizer supplies are expanding through agrifood systems worldwide.

“After three months, as expected, we start to see food prices increase a bit […] and we are going to see this trend continuing, and with a few months of delay, we will start to see food price inflation start to kick in,” said FAO director of the agrifood economics and policy division David Laborde.

Story continues below advertisement

“The solution we discuss [in the] short run, medium run and long run is important really to not have to deal with a severe food price crisis in six months or one year from now,” he said.

FAO chief economist Maximo Torero also said in the podcast that governments need to “start seriously thinking about how to increase the absorption capacity of countries, how to increase their resilience to this choke, so that we start to minimize the potential impacts.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international food commodity prices, rose for a third consecutive month in April, driven by high energy costs and disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

The agency said the shock will unfold in stages; first with energy, then fertilizer, seeds, lower yields, commodity prices and finally food inflation reaching shoppers.